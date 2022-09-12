Man stabbed multiple times in downtown Des Moines, police say

According to court documents, the victim was chased by the suspect, 26-year-old Scott Allspach of Newton.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend stabbing in Des Moines' Court Avenue Entertainment District sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to police.

Des Moines police said the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Court Avenue.

Patrol officers in the area were called to the scene by witnesses, where they found the 24-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.

According to court documents, the victim was chased by the suspect, 26-year-old Scott Allspach of Newton. Allspach allegedly tackled the victim to the ground and placed him in a headlock before stabbing him "several" times.

The victim had injuries in his chest, lower back and arm. Officers on scene had to apply a tourniquet and other life-saving measures to stop the bleeding before taking him to the hospital. He has since been released.

Police said witnesses identified Allspach and he was taken into custody not far from where the stabbing took place. A knife was found at the scene.

Allspach has been charged with Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury and Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations. The second charge is for allegedly spitting on a Des Moines police officer as part of the same incident.

He is currently booked into the Polk County Jail

Police are still investigating the incident.