Police searching for suspect in downtown Des Moines bank robbery

Police said that the suspect entered the U.S. Bank at 520 Walnut St. around 4:15 p.m. The suspect said they had a weapon but never showed one.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person robbed a downtown Des Moines bank Tuesday, according to Des Moines police.

Police said that the suspect entered the U.S. Bank at 520 Walnut St. around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect said they had a weapon but never showed one. The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

DMPD are working to identify the suspect using descriptions and video.

There have been no arrests made, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.