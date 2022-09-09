Des Moines police: Multiple injured after fight leads to shooting, stabbing and crash

Police say this incident started as a fight on 3rd Street and Court Avenue as bars closed in the early morning Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday after an overnight fight turned into a stabbing, shooting and serious car crash in downtown Des Moines.

Police say this incident started on 3rd Street and Court Avenue as bars closed around in the early morning Friday.

During the fight, one person was stabbed. Another person grabbed a gun from a parked car and shot another individual involved in the fight, according to police.

Both the stabbing and shooting victims are in critical condition as of Friday evening.

Later, a car police believe belongs to the shooting suspect, crashed into a pole around SE 5th Street and Pioneer Road after being spotted by police.

The crash was about two miles away from where the altercation originally started.

The male driver ran away from the scene of the crash, and a female passenger remained in the car.

Police say she is in the hospital with serious injuries and is not considered a suspect at this time. Officers recovered a gun from inside the car.

DMPD Sgt. Paul Parizek said that they are still searching for both the shooting and stabbing suspects, but the community was a big help as the incident was ongoing.

"People were posting videos on social media. Those are very helpful for us. It helps us identify people," Parizek said. "We've also got the Court Avenue cameras down there that are helpful. And then obviously recovering that car, that handgun, those are two big pieces."

Parizek says with this many scenes going on at a time, it can be stressful for police resources — but, last night, they were prepared to handle this case.

"We had adequate resources last night. And then the fact that the information and the evidence started coming together pretty quickly, we were able to connect those and detectives were able to move forward fast," Parizek said.

He added that this is one of the first big incidents to happen since earlier this year when police were seeing a steady flow of violence downtown.



