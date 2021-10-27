Man arrested, charged with assaulting 9-year-old girl in downtown skywalk

Des Moines police say that Carter Woodruff, 34, grabbed the girl in a stairwell before fleeing the scene.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested and charged with assault after Des Moines police say he attacked a nine-year-old girl in the skywalk on Saturday.

Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Local 5 the girl was at a swim meet at the YMCA in downtown Des Moines when she left to grab a snack. That's when authorities say Carter Woodruff, 34, grabbed her in a stairwell, forced her to the floor and covered her mouth as she screamed.

Woodruff then fled the scene, but authorities identified him by surveillance video and arrested him on Monday.