One suspect in stabbing death of Chris Bagley pleads guilty

Chris Bagley's body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019.

One of the men charged in the stabbing death of a man who was found buried at a Cedar Rapids home pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

34-year-old Drew Wagner pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and four other charges in the December 2018 death of Chris Bagley. Wagner originally was charged with first-degree murder.

A second suspect, Drew Blahnik, is awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.