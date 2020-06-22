One suspect in stabbing death of Chris Bagley pleads guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — NOTE: The above video originally aired in October 2019.
One of the men charged in the stabbing death of a man who was found buried at a Cedar Rapids home pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
34-year-old Drew Wagner pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and four other charges in the December 2018 death of Chris Bagley. Wagner originally was charged with first-degree murder.
Bagley's body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019.
A second suspect, Drew Blahnik, is awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.
Another man is charged with obstruction and abusing a corpse and a fourth man is serving a jail sentence on a connected drug case.