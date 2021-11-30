Driver who crashed into West Des Moines officer sentenced

Jon Schwartz, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of causing serious injury by vehicle in November 2020.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver accused of being drunk when he crashed into and seriously injured a West Des Moines police officer last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Jon Schwartz, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of causing serious injury by vehicle in November 2020.

Investigators said the 62-year-old Schwartz was drunk, speeding and watching a movie when he plowed into Officer Jon Kaufman, who was standing next to a vehicle he had stopped along Interstate 35.