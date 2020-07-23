Early morning shooting under investigation in Pleasant Hill

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working with Pleasant Hill police.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — An early morning shooting is under investigation in Pleasant Hill.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near Christie Lane just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Details are slim, but a release said the Pleasant HIll Police Department is working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Police said they're also working with the Polk County Attorney's Office, and are currently interviewing multiple people, as well as processing the crime scene.

Pleasant Hill police detectives are asking for help in the investigation. You're asked to call them at 515-265-1444.