Shooting outside East High School in Des Moines kills 1, critically injures 2 others

DES MOINES, Iowa — One teenager is dead and two others are in critical condition following a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines Monday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department.

DMPD said the shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. and was outside on school property, not within the building itself.

The fire department says a 15-year-old male has died, while a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old woman are both in critical condition.

"The gunfire appears to have come from a passing vehicle," a police news release says.

Three potential suspects are in custody. Police did not confirm if anyone involved was a student at East.

No charges have been filed as of 5 p.m.

Tuesday classes at East are canceled, and the ACT for the school's juniors is postponed until March 29, Des Moines Public Schools announced.

Parent-teacher conferences have also been postponed.

In a statement, DMPS Superintendent Thomas Ahart said:

"We live in an era when shootings in and near schools have become too common. Our staff and students are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible. We remain committed to protecting our students and staff, but real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us."

Des Moines Public Schools said the high school was temporarily locked down, but students were later dismissed on time.

"Unfortunately what happened here today is just another pointless tragedy in our community, people using firearms to settle their differences," Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert said.

The 1300 block of Buchanan St and the 800 block of E 18th St are temporarily closed.

Just spoke to this mother who is still waiting for her two sons inside East High School. She says the school didn’t alert her what happened. She found out from the news and another parent. She says the gun violence has to stop. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/oDkoRnRX6Q — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

Multiple shooting victims outside East High School in Des Moines. We’re working to learn more. @weareiowa5news https://t.co/hKHv5R21Qn — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

Police tape around East High School right now. Several Des Moines police officers and vehicles outside right now. Waiting to get more information from Des Moines police. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/2vcsqjW5f3 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

