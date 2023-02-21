Teenager charged in East High shooting pleads guilty to first-degree murder

Romeo Perdomo on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison, but with the eventual possibility of parole, according to court documents.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from November 2022 regarding a co-defendant in the case

One of the teenagers charged in the fatal shooting at East High School last March has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

While first-degree murder typically carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, Perdomo's plea agreement with prosecutors includes the possibility of parole as well as four other charges being dropped.

He is one of 10 teenagers charged with murdering 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injuring Lopez's sister and her friend.