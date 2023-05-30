Suspect arrested in connection to Eldora homicide

Officers say Nathan Bahr is in custody.

ELDORA, Iowa — The Eldora Police Department says a suspect in connection to a homicide is in custody.

The department posted on Tuesday morning that posted Nathan Bahr was arrested.

Eldora PD and the Hardin Sheriff's Office had been searching for the 28-year-old man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say they found a woman dead inside a home on 17th Avenue in Eldora around 5:45 a.m. Friday, May 26.