Suspect arrested in connection to Eldora homicide

ELDORA, Iowa — The Eldora Police Department says a suspect in connection to a homicide is in custody.
The department posted on Tuesday morning that posted Nathan Bahr was arrested.
Eldora PD and the Hardin Sheriff's Office had been searching for the 28-year-old man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.
Police say they found a woman dead inside a home on 17th Avenue in Eldora around 5:45 a.m. Friday, May 26.
