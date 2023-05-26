x
Crime

Eldora police searching for man in connection to homicide

Police say they found a woman dead inside a home on 17th Avenue in Eldora around 5:45 a.m. Friday.
Credit: Eldora Police Department
Nathan Bahr

ELDORA, Iowa — The Eldora Police Department and Hardin Sheriff's Office are searching for a 28-year-old man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Now, they're searching for 28-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr. Officials say he is 5'9", weighs 195 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Now, they're searching for 28-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr. Officials say he is 5'9", weighs 195 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with the license plate EMRGLL. 

If you have any information about Bahr or the case, Hardin County authorities ask you reach out to police. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

 

