Eldora police searching for man in connection to homicide

Police say they found a woman dead inside a home on 17th Avenue in Eldora around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

ELDORA, Iowa — The Eldora Police Department and Hardin Sheriff's Office are searching for a 28-year-old man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say they found a woman dead inside a home on 17th Avenue in Eldora around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Now, they're searching for 28-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr. Officials say he is 5'9", weighs 195 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with the license plate EMRGLL.

If you have any information about Bahr or the case, Hardin County authorities ask you reach out to police.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.