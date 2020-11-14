x
Judge finds western Iowa man guilty in grandmother's slaying

Eliot Stowe, 22, was found guilty for beating his grandmother Cheryl Stowe to death in her rural home in Castana in June, 2018.
ONAWA, Iowa — A judge in western Iowa has found a man guilty of first-degree murder for killing his grandmother. 

The Sioux City Journal reports District Judge Zachary Hindman on Friday ruled Eliot Stowe is guilty for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018. 

Cheryl Stowe’s body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home. 

Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat. Eliot Stowe’s attorneys argued he’s not guilty by reason of insanity. He faces a mandatory life sentence. 

