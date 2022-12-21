x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

DMPD locate mother wanted in connection to child endangerment investigation

Police say Ericka Rankins was found in Minnesota almost exactly two years after her 5-year-old child was found in full cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital.
Credit: Adobe Stock

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

The Des Moines Police Department has located the suspect in a child endangerment investigation that started in December 2020.

Ericka Lynn Rankins was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota, police said in a Wednesday release.

The news comes almost exactly two years after police say Rankins called 911 from a home in the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue on Dec. 20, 2020, saying her child was not breathing. 

Dispatchers provided Rankins CPR guidance until officers arrived.

Upon arrival, however, the 5-year-old child was found in full cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital.

Related Articles

In a press release from Feb. 3, 2021, police said Rankins was wanted on warrants for nine counts of child endangerment and two counts of neglect of abandonment of a child. 

Victims also connected to these charges are multiple minor-aged children of Rankins.

In that same February 2021 release, police said Rankins declined to surrender to police and avoided arrest. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

More Videos

In Other News

Des Moines police identify mother and daughter killed Monday morning homicide

Before You Leave, Check This Out