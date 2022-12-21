DMPD locate mother wanted in connection to child endangerment investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
The Des Moines Police Department has located the suspect in a child endangerment investigation that started in December 2020.
Ericka Lynn Rankins was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota, police said in a Wednesday release.
The news comes almost exactly two years after police say Rankins called 911 from a home in the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue on Dec. 20, 2020, saying her child was not breathing.
Dispatchers provided Rankins CPR guidance until officers arrived.
Upon arrival, however, the 5-year-old child was found in full cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital.
In a press release from Feb. 3, 2021, police said Rankins was wanted on warrants for nine counts of child endangerment and two counts of neglect of abandonment of a child.
Victims also connected to these charges are multiple minor-aged children of Rankins.
In that same February 2021 release, police said Rankins declined to surrender to police and avoided arrest.
