2nd teen suspect in Fairfield teacher's killing appears in court

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A livestream of Friday's court hearing can be viewed above

The second teen accused of murdering a Fairfield High School teacher is in court Friday asking his case to be moved to juvenile court.

Sixteen-year-old Willard Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale are both charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the November 2021 death of Nohema Graber.

Miller is in court Friday requesting the case to be moved to juvenile court. Goodale's attorneys argued his case should be reverted to juvenile court last week.