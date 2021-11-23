Suspects in Fairfield teacher's killing appear in court for bond review hearings

Defense attorneys have requested the $1 million cash-only bonds be reviewed for the two 16-year-olds accused of murdering Nohema Graber.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa —

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16 years old, face charges of Murder in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony for allegedly killing Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

Local 5 is naming both suspects due to them being charged as adults and the severity of the charges.

Court documents say Graber was reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 3 by family members. Multiple law enforcement agencies started searching through Chautauqua City Park, where Graber was known to take afternoon walks.

Law enforcement found Graber's body later that day "concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties," according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities determined Graber had "suffered inflicted trauma to the head."

Law enforcement conducted an interview with an "associate" of Miller and Goodale, according to the complalint. This person gave investigators social media exchanges from Goodale that showed "specific details of the disappearance", as well as Miller's alleged involvement.

The criminal complaint against Miller says those messages contained details like motive, plans and execution for killing Graber. There were also details about "deliberate attempts to conceal the crime."

Miller's attorney says he does not have a criminal record, and his family has the ability to watch him 24/7 if he is released from jail on bond.

"A cash or surety bond is not necessary to reasonably assure the appearance of the Defendant, and in lieu thereof, the Defendant should be released on his own recognizance or with supervision to Dept of Correctional Service," an attorney for Goodale wrote in their request.

A criminal complaint filed against Goodale follows the same narrative.

These details made it possible for investigators to obtain a search warrant for Goodale and Miller. During the search, investigators collected some clothing items "which appeared to have a substance consistent in appearance with that of blood."

Court documents also mention another interview conducted by law enforcement. This individual reported meeting with Goodale in Chautauqua Park the day before Graber was reported missing, and seeing Miller in the park on this occasion.

Law enforcement also spoke with Miller, who admitted to being in the park as the murder happened. The criminal complaint says Miller provided "materials utilized in committed the murder" and aided "in actions taken to conceal the murder."

Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown responded to the motions for bond review, saying Miller and Goodale are "charged with a brutal murder," and that they "made numerous statements indicating his involvement."

Brown also wrote, "no conditions of release supervision would provide for the safety or welfare of any community in which he resides." He argues Miller is a danger to the community.