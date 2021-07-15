Man arrested after allegedly stealing from Fort Dodge Walmart twice

Joseph Midkiff was arrested on several felony charges. He is accused of stealing jewelry from the same Walmart twice.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — 35-year-old Joseph Midkiff of Farnhamville was arrested Thursday after police say he stole jewelry from a Fort Dodge Walmart twice.

The incidents occurred on May 27 and July 11, police said in a release. Both were between 4 and 6 a.m. while employees were in the store but it was closed to the public.

On both occasions, police said a man broke the glass jewelry cabinet and stole merchandise from the Walmart at 3036 First Ave. S.

Police said they have since recovered some of the stolen merchandise.

Midkiff is charged with several felonies including two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held in the Webster County Jail and is scheduled for an initial appearance at 9 a.m. Friday.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424.