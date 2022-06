A 16-year-old driver was traveling westbound on 360th Street when he crossed the center line and struck a motorcyclist.

VAN METER, Iowa — A fatal crash occurred on June 12 at 3 p.m. just southeast of Van Meter, Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report.

A 16-year-old driver was traveling westbound on 360th Street when he crossed the center line into incoming traffic and struck a motorcyclist with his vehicle.

The man on the motorcycle, 39-year-old Jared Eklund, has died.

The 16-year-old was airlifted to Blank Children's Hospital.