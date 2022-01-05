Driver charged in crash that killed Perry man

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Steven Roberts, 51, is charged with two violations for the accident that resulted in Faustino Mendez Castro's death on Nov. 22.

GRIMES, Iowa — A Winterset man is charged with two traffic violations for causing an accident that left a Perry man dead back in November, the Polk County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday.

The fatal accident happened on Nov. 22 around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Grimes Boulevard (Highway 141) and Northeast Beaverbrooke Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said Steven Roberts, 51, was operating a 3/4 ton Ford truck when he failed to stop for a red light and rear-ended a compact car driven by Faustino Mendez Castro, 47.

Mendez Castro died at the scene of the accident.