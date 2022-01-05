Driver charged in crash that killed Perry man

GRIMES, Iowa — A Winterset man is charged with two traffic violations for causing an accident that left a Perry man dead back in November, the Polk County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday.
The fatal accident happened on Nov. 22 around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Grimes Boulevard (Highway 141) and Northeast Beaverbrooke Boulevard.
The sheriff's office said Steven Roberts, 51, was operating a 3/4 ton Ford truck when he failed to stop for a red light and rear-ended a compact car driven by Faustino Mendez Castro, 47.
Mendez Castro died at the scene of the accident.
Roberts is charged with failing to respond to a steady red light and for that violation ending in death. According to the Iowa Code, a violation ending in death results in a fine of $1,000, suspension of the violator's driver's license or operation privileges for up to 180 days, or both.
RELATED: DMPD: More calls for crashes this New Year's Eve than last, fewer calls for gunshots, fireworks