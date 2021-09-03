FBI, ATF looking for leads after pipe bomb found in Ankeny

Law enforcement say they're also aware of reports of sporadic, loud noises throughout the city.

ANKENY, Iowa — One week after a pipe bomb caused a polling place to evacuate in Ankeny, the FBI and the ATF are looking for leads in the incident.

Law enforcement said Tuesday they're asking for information about the device, which was found earlier this month at the Lakeside Center the day of a special election day. The pipe bomb, which was at first considered a suspicious device, led to an evacuation.

In addition, the FBI said they've been made aware of reports of "sporadic, loud, explosive noises throughout the city [Ankeny]."