FBI searching for 2 fugitives allegedly involved in heroin, fentanyl drug trafficking

Patrick Staples and Michael Byrd are believed to have ties to Des Moines and Chicago, according to the FBI's Omaha office.

The FBI's Omaha office is asking for the public's help in finding two fugitives believed to be involved in a heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking organization.

Federal arrest warrants for Michael Byrd and Patrick Staples were issued Aug. 17 after they were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to FBI.

Both have ties to the Des Moines and Chicago areas. They were listed in a joint federal and state indictment filed July 20.

On July 21, a multi-agency raid in Des Moines led to the arrest of 24 of the 27 individuals accused of operating a drug trafficking ring. Staples, Byrd and one other individual remain at large.

Anyone with information on Byrd and Staples's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688. Descriptions of the men and their wanted posters are below.

Byrd is described as a Black man standing 6'3" tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Staples is described as a Black man standing 5'10" tall weighing 140 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.