Red Oak man gets lengthy sentence for repeat child porn offense

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 63-year-old Mark Fredrick Sandell, of Red Oak, was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say that at the time of Sandell's offense, he was already on supervised release for a previous conviction of receiving child porn.

At his sentencing Friday, his release for the prior offense was revoked, and he was ordered to serve an additional 2 1/2 years on top of the 15-year sentence.