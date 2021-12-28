x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

US Attorney's office announces sentence for Iowa man who admitted to about 1,000 drug deals

The U.S. Attorney’s office for northern Iowa on Monday announced the sentence for 47-year-old Kendell Lamont Thomas of Dubuque.
Credit: KUSA

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for conspiring with his daughter in a conspiracy that involved around 1,000 drug-related transactions over an eight-month period. 

The U.S. Attorney’s office for northern Iowa on Monday announced the sentence for 47-year-old Kendell Lamont Thomas of Dubuque. 

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. 

Thomas says in a plea agreement that he conspired with his daughter to distribute more than 500 grams of crack cocaine by conducting around 1,000 drug-related transactions in Dubuque in 2020.

RELATED: Game publishing giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100 million

RELATED: 17-year-old charged with murder after Des Moines shooting victim dies

In Other News

5 West Des Moines students charged after threats of school violence, police say