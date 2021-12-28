US Attorney's office announces sentence for Iowa man who admitted to about 1,000 drug deals

The U.S. Attorney’s office for northern Iowa on Monday announced the sentence for 47-year-old Kendell Lamont Thomas of Dubuque.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for conspiring with his daughter in a conspiracy that involved around 1,000 drug-related transactions over an eight-month period.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for northern Iowa on Monday announced the sentence for 47-year-old Kendell Lamont Thomas of Dubuque.

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.