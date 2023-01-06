Des Moines man convicted of vehicular homicide in December 2022 crash

Miller's homicide by vehicle trial began Wednesday, May 24, for the Fleur Drive crash that killed a 4-year-old in December 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused of killing a 4-year-old in a three-car crash last December while drag racing has been found guilty on all counts.

Robert Miller III was charged with homicide by vehicle, drag racing, reckless driving and reckless driving in the Dec. 13, 2022, Fleur Drive crash that left 4-year-old Marco Faguadas dead.

The jury convicted Miller of:

Homicide by Vehicle — Operating While Intoxicated

Homicide by Vehicle — Reckless Driving

Homicide by Vehicle — Drag Racing

Serious Injury by Operating Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated

Serious Injury by Reckless Driving

Police say he was driving over 100 mph when he crossed the median and hit two southbound vehicles.

The trial began on Wednesday, May 24, and featured emotional testimony from the Faguadas family, the state medical examiner and more.

"I knew I had been hit, but I looked back because I wanted to make sure the boys were okay," Marco's aunt Nayra De Catalan shared on day two of the trial.

Miller will be sentenced on July 14 at 11 a.m.

Keith Jones, who is accused of participating in the drag race with Miller that night, is also charged with homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle.

His trial is scheduled for late June.