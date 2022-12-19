DMPD: 2nd man arrested in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old dead

This is the second arrest in connection to the crash. Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Miller III on Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second man is in custody following a three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive that killed a child and hospitalized others on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Des Moines police.

47-year-old Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines has been charged with:

Homicide by Vehicle — Reckless Driving

Homicide by Vehicle — Drag Racing

Serious Injury by Vehicle — Reckless Driving

This is the second arrest in connection to the crash. Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Miller III on Thursday, Dec. 15.

According to witnesses at the scene of the incident, two vehicles were "street racing" in the northbound lanes of Fleur Drive just prior to the crash, police said in a release.

Police say Miller drove his Genesis sedan north on Fleur Drive, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle then hit two vehicles in the southbound lane.

One vehicle was driven by an adult female with two children as passengers. The youngest, a 4-year-old boy, died from related injuries at the hospital. The adult and child remain hospitalized but are expected to recover, police said.

Officials are still looking for the vehicle involved in the crash. They believe it is a 2021 BMX X7 with an Illinois license plate reading 10173.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8382 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

A photo of the missing vehicle is below:

