Former Des Moines police officer speaks out about school safety

Sgt. (Ret.) David Murillo is a security specialist with Des Moines Public Schools, and he says parents can expect a few things to look different next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Retired police sergeant David Murillo spent 34 years with the Des Moines Police Department. These days, he's sharing that experience with the public safety team for Des Moines Public Schools.

"It's no secret that this was a violent year," said Murillo, who works as a safety specialist with the school district. "But by and large with the size of our school district, we're doing things pretty good. I'm very proud of that."

As he looks to keep kids safe, he's trying to get to the heart of the problem driving incidents like the one in Uvalde, Texas, or ones closer to home.

"Those are all steeped in youngsters who've lost their way, their mental health has deteriorated to the point where they think about doing something like that, and they do it," he said.

According to Murillo, that means looking out for kids who need help early.

"We need people to identify, including friends and family members, kids that they think are at risk," he said.

While there is debate over things like gun laws, or whether there should be police officers on every campus, Murillo said there is a way to have those conversations.

"Share your opinion, share your thoughts, and then share solutions. We can curtail a lot of it if we all start talking to each other," he said.

According to the school district's website, DMPS the security team is staffed 24/7 and has more than a thousand cameras monitoring schools inside and out.

Meanwhile, Murillo says next year parents can expect some things to look a little different.