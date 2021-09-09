Ex-Des Moines Public Schools employee facing multiple felony theft charges following January audit report

An audit earlier this year found DMPS made more than $200,000 in improper payments to the former staff member.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from State Auditor Rob Sand's reaction to the initial findings in January.

A former Des Moines Public Schools employee accused of receiving improper payments while working for the district turned himself into jail Tuesday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

William Hinrichs has been charged with four counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft and six counts of unauthorized credit card usage.

In January, State Auditor Rob Sand found DMPS made more than $200,000 in improper payments to Hinrichs and an employee of Ja-Ra Enterprises, Keven Kurth. Hinrichs was responsible for overseeing Kurth's work, and eventually began to use a credit card assigned to Kurth. Hinrichs then made improper purchases with that card and billed the district for those purchases, according to the audit report.

DMPS said at the time they no longer engaged in business with Ja-Ra Enterprises and have upgraded work order systems to track assets and materials.

The auditor also determined many items purchased were not necessary and personal in nature—including clothes, food, electronic items, ammunition and cigarettes.

Hinrichs was was granted pretrial release Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.