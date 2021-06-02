x
Crime

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft of funds

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of five years of probation, along with fines and restitution for 40-year-old Jennifer Woodley.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families. 

Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries in foundation records. 

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices. 

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of five years of probation, along with fines and restitution.

A charging document alleged that Woodley’s embezzlement totaled nearly $41,000, but the amount of restitution has not yet been set.

