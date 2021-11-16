Former Pleasantville police officer charged with sexually abusing 15-year-old

The DCI, at the request of Pleasantville police, began a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual contact between 24-year-old Alec Veatch and the teenager.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Pleasantville police officer has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said authorities arrested Alec Veatch, 24, on Monday and charged him with one count each of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor.

The DCI, at the request of Pleasantville police, began a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual contact between Veatch and the teenager.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Veatch drove from Norwalk to Pleasantville on Nov. 8 to meet with the 15-year-old. He picked up the minor outside of their home and brought them to his residence without the consent of the victim's parents.

That criminal complaint says that's when Veatch sexually abused the minor and gave them alcohol, "causing the minor to become mentally incapacitated."

Another criminal complaint says Veatch used his authority as a police officer to "further the sexual abuse."

Veatch was arrested at his Norwalk home Monday on a $17,000 bond. He has since posted bond and been released.

The DCI said this remains an ongoing criminal investigation and additional charges will be filed.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the DCI at 515-725-0030.