Ex-Pleasantville police officer now facing additional child sex abuse charges

Alec Veatch had been released on bond following the initial charges. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says he is now in the Mahaska County Jail.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 16, 2021.

A former Pleasantville police officer who was arrested and released from jail last week for allegedly sexually abusing a teenager is in custody again for additional sexual abuse charges.

The Pleasantville Police Department requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate Alec Veatch, 24, following allegations of sexual contact between him and a 15-year-old.

The reported incident happened on Nov. 8.

According to a criminal complaint, Veatch drove from Norwalk to Pleasantville to meet with the 15-year-old. He picked up the minor outside of their home and brought them to his residence without the consent of the victim's parents.

Another criminal complaint says Veatch used his authority as a police officer to "further the sexual abuse."

Veatch faces one count each of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor for that incident. Those charges were filed in Warren County.

The four new charges originate in Marion County and include:

Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse

Enticing a Minor Under 16 for a Sexual Purpose

Lascivious Conduct with a Minor

Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury

According to a criminal complaint, Veatch was working as a police officer on Nov. 11 when he had a 15-year-old in his patrol car as a ride-along. The teen was with Veatch for his entire shift, which ended around midnight.

Local 5 has reached out to DCI to confirm if the victim is the same individual in both incidents.

The criminal complaint says Veatch dropped the minor off at their home at the end of his shift. However, between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m., he called and texted the minor to figure out a plan to meet up again later so "they could spend more time together."

"Veatch concocted and fabricated a story concerning a need to see [the minor] reference an official police matter," the complaint reads. It continues to say he contacted the teen's parents "under false pretenses" to pick the minor back up in order to complete a witness statement.

Veatch allegedly picked the minor up between 1:30 and 2 a.m. in a patrol car when he was off-duty. He took the minor back to the Pleasantville Police Department "where he remained with the minor until the early hours" of Nov. 12.

While at the station, Veatch and the minor "had inappropriate contact," the complaint says. Video captured Veatch kissing the minor and inappropriately grabbing them over their clothing "in a sexual manner."

Veatch is also seen in the video placing the teen in a "sleeper hold," causing the minor to pass out momentarily.

"The affiant knows from his training and experience that placing someone in a 'sleeper hold' is dangerous and can cause serious injury due to the lack of blood flow to the brain and air to the lungs," the complaint says. It notes that Veatch knew the minor was 15 years old at the time of the incident.

Court documents say Veatch admitted to the DCI that "he was in a romantic relationship with the minor" and had lied to their parents in order to see them again.