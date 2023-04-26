Iowa DCI: Former Ringgold County Conservation Board exec arrested

A Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) release alleges former executive director Kathryn Zimmerman committed multiple misdemeanors in December 2022.

MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The former head of the Ringgold County Conservation Board was arrested on April 19 and charged with multiple misdemeanors.

A Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) release alleges former executive director Kathryn Zimmerman denied deputies and bomb technicians entrance to Poe Hollow Park after an explosive device was found there on Dec. 5, 2022.

Court documents say Deputy Nathan Nickle had a bomb from a previous call in his car and, when asked to assist him, "Zimmerman refused Deputy Nickel's order to unlock the gate."

She is also accused of falsely claiming Ringgold County Supervisor Colby Holmes hit her with his truck that same day.

Zimmerman is charged with falsely reporting to a public entity and interfering with official acts.

The DCI completed an investigation into these incidents due to a conflict of interest between the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Ringgold County Attorney’s Office.

Zimmerman, who has posted bond and is no longer in custody, pleaded not guilty to both charges.