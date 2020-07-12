Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old found shot in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge police say the female victim was shot Sunday night and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old girl was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in Fort Dodge.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near the 1600 block of 4th Avenue South around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. As they neared the scene, officers were told that a female had been shot, according to a release.

Police discovered the girl unresponsive and began life-saving efforts as they waited for paramedics to arrive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital and treated for her life-threatening injuries.

The girl was later taken to a Des Moines hospital for further treatment. Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations worked with Fort Dodge police through the incident.

"Currently, there is no suspect information available," the release states.

The incident is believed to be isolated, and not a random act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424.