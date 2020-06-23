Fort Dodge inmate accused of murdering fellow inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa — An inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility is facing new charges after admitting to killing another inmate, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske was found dead in his cell around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Daleske had been incarcerated since 2000, and was serving a 45-year sentence for multiple charges related to sexual assault of a child.
The FDCF and the Webster County Medical Examiner, with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, determined that another inmate, 44-year-old Eric Hall, was in Daleske's cell shortly before the body was discovered.
Hall was interviewed by authorities, where he admitted to killing Daleske.
Earlier Tuesday, Hall was charged with first-degree murder in Webster County, and still remains in the custody of the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.