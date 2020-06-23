Fort Dodge inmate accused of murdering fellow inmate

44-year-old Eric Hall admitted to killing 59-year-old Thomas Daleske in an interview with authorities, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — An inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility is facing new charges after admitting to killing another inmate, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske was found dead in his cell around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Daleske had been incarcerated since 2000, and was serving a 45-year sentence for multiple charges related to sexual assault of a child.

The FDCF and the Webster County Medical Examiner, with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, determined that another inmate, 44-year-old Eric Hall, was in Daleske's cell shortly before the body was discovered.

Hall was interviewed by authorities, where he admitted to killing Daleske.