Fort Dodge police searching for suspect in Thursday homicide

FORT DODGE, Iowa — One person is dead in what Fort Dodge police are investigating as a homicide on Thursday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on 7th Avenue North at at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, officers found 26-year-old Nicole Reza, of Fort Dodge, unresponsive in a parking lot.

Officers began life-saving efforts, but Reza was declared dead at the scene.

After locating witnesses and processing the scene, Fort Dodge police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Adarius Keshawn Clayton, of Fort Dodge, for first-degree murder.

Police say Clayton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Clayton is described as 5'9" tall and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information on Clayton's whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement.