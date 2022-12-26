Fort Dodge police investigating Christmas Day homicide

According to police, multiple calls came in after 3:00 a.m. Sunday reporting that someone was shot on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW in Fort Dodge.

According to police, multiple calls came in at 3:23 a.m. Sunday reporting that someone was shot on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW in Fort Dodge.

The Fort Dodge Police Department, Fort Dodge Fire Department and Webster County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers found Montreail Dungy, 46, of Fort Dodge unresponsive.

Police said first responders attempted life-saving efforts on Dungy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were then called to the scene and located witnesses, police said. The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.