Suspect in Fort Dodge homicide arrested in Davenport, police say

17-year-old Davonquae Pettigrew is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Patrick Walker.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A suspect in an early May Fort Dodge homicide is now in custody, according to police.

Fort Dodge officers say they received a tip on May 27 regarding the location of 17-year-old Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew. That information was given to Davenport Police, who executed a search warrant on a residence in Davenport at 6:45 p.m..

Police claim Pettigrew was taken into custody without incident.

Pettigrew is charged with first-degree murder in the May 3 shooting death of 18-year-old Patrick Walker. He is also charged with attempted murder after another person was shot and injured. An arrest warrant was first issued for Pettigrew on Wednesday, May 3.

Pettigrew is being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.