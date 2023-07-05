15-year-old dead after Fourth of July shooting, Fort Dodge police say

Police have not released the name of the victim.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — One person is dead following a shooting in Fort Dodge on the Fourth of July, police say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of South 15th Street and 4th Avenue South in Fort Dodge around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, first responders found an unresponsive teenager with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving efforts, but the boy was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were called in to process the scene and locate witnesses.

The victim has been identified as a 15-year-old boy. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fort Dodge police.

