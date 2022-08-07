Juvenile charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

The 14-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after stabbing a 17-year-old during a fight, the Fort Dodge Police Department said in a press release.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — One juvenile is in the hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing Thursday evening in Fort Dodge.

The 14-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after stabbing a 17-year-old during a fight, the Fort Dodge Police Department said in a press release.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a possible fight between teenagers near Reynolds Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

After stabbing the victim during the fight, the juvenile suspect was chased toward a residence in the 400 block of N. 17th St where he was detained by police.

The victim was transported to Unity Point Hospital by a private vehicle and his injuries were nonlife-threatening.

The names of the victim and offender will not be released by police at this time because both are minors. Police believe this was an isolated incident rather than a random act of violence.

Anyone who has further information is encouraged to contact the FDPD as the investigation continues.