Man shot, dies killed allegedly breaking into house, Fort Dodge police say

According to Fort Dodge police, the shooter called 911 and claimed a male was breaking into the garage of his home shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are investigating an alleged early morning break-in that led to a shooting Wednesday.

Police say the shooter called 911 and claimed a male was breaking into the garage of his home on 6th Ave South shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. He told them he had also shot the alleged intruder.

Officers and medics on the scene pronounced the man dead. The cause of death and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Names of those involved have not yet been released by police.

If you have any information about the shooting, Fort Dodge police ask you contact them at 515-573-1424.