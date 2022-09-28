Potential threat forces Fort Dodge Middle School into lockdown; 1 in custody

Following the initial investigation, law enforcement found no evidence that the threat was credible.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Middle School was placed on lockdown after the school received a potential threat involving the use of a firearm by a student on Wednesday, the Fort Dodge Police Department said in a press release.

At 2:08 p.m., staff at the middle school informed a school resource officer of the potential threat. The campus was immediately placed "in a secure lockdown".

Officers from the Fort Dodge Police and Webster County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Students were released from lockdown once officers completed a search of the property. Following the initial investigation, law enforcement found no evidence that the threat was credible.

"There is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger," Fort Dodge Police said in the release.

A 13-year-old male student who is suspected of making the threat was detained. He is currently being held for threat of terrorism and harassment in the first degree.

The suspect will be transported to Central Iowa Detention in Eldora, Fort Dodge Police said.