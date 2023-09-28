Fort Dodge police respond to reports of shots fired Wednesday, suspect in custody

No one was injured during the incident, Fort Dodge police say.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — One person is in custody after allegedly firing a gun in a parking lot, Fort Dodge police said in a press release.

Officials received a call of shots fired in the Pet Supply Plus parking lot on 5th Avenue South just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police were told the suspect had fled the scene.

When they arrived, officers began searching for the suspect. They eventually located 31-year-old Jordan J. Martin, of Fort Dodge, at a Days Inn just down the road.

Martin was arrested and charged with the following:

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Reckless Use of a Firearm

Fort Dodge police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. No one was injured.

Anyone who may have seen or heard the incident is urged to contact Fort Dodge police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.