Fort Dodge police searching for 2 suspects following late July shooting

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, and there is $250 reward for information that leads to their arrests.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are searching for two men following a late July shooting.

Police believe 29-year-old Austin Ferguson and 47-year-old Jason Ferguson, both from Fort Dodge, were involved in a shooting near N 14th Street and 1st Avenue North on Sunday, July 30.

Austin is charged with attempted murder, while Jason is charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder.

Police described Austin as 6'0" and weighing 256 lbs. Jason is 5'9" and weighs 220 lbs.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $250 reward for information that leads to their arrests.

If you know anything about Jason or Austin, Fort Dodge police ask you contact them or Crime Stoppers.

MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 9th, 2023 ***UPDATE-ARREST WARRANTS ISSUED*** Case: FD23-2270 Shooting... Posted by Fort Dodge Police Department -Official- on Wednesday, August 9, 2023