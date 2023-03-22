Fort Dodge police searching for two suspects in Christmas morning homicide

Police are looking for 31-year-old Des Moines resident Lakendrick Mosley and 27-year-old Fort Dodge resident Darwin Green for a Dec. 25, 2022 homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video originally aired on Dec. 26, 2022.

Fort Dodge police have released arrest warrants for two suspects connected to a homicide on Dec. 25, 2022.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Des Moines resident Lakendrick Mosley and 27-year-old Fort Dodge resident Darwin Green for the Christmas Day shooting death of Montreail Dungy.

Mosley is charged with first-degree murder, and Green is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Mosley is 5'9" and 145 pounds. Green is 6'0" and 199 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers.

MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 22nd, 2023 ***UPDATE-ARREST WARRANTS ISSUED*** Case: FD22-3783 – Homicide... Posted by Fort Dodge Police Department -Official- on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

On Dec. 25, 2022, officers responded to multiple calls of a man being shot in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue southwest around 3:23 a.m. This according to a press release from that same day.

When law enforcement arrived, they found 46-year-old Montreail Dungy unresponsive.

Police say first responders attempted life-saving efforts on Dungy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"In the months following the murder of Montreail Dungy on December 25, 2022, investigators with the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Webster County Attorney’s Office have been working tirelessly to reach a resolution for Mr. Dungy’s family and all of those impacted by Mr. Dungy’s murder," Fort Dodge police said in a March 22 release.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.