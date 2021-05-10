Police: Fort Dodge man intentionally hit pedestrian with his car

Police say 52-year-old Edward Brown intentionally ran over 57-year-old James Altman with his vehicle Saturday.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say a man charged with attempted murder intentionally ran over a pedestrian with his Jaguar.

The incident allegedly happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. in the 10 block of North 10th Street

Witnesses said Edward Brown, 52, was headed north in his car and James Altman, 57, was headed the same way on the sidewalk. Brown then abruptly turned around, went south and hit Altman, according to police.

Police said Altman's status is currently unknown but he was in stable condition with serious injuries when they found him on the scene. Altman was later transferred to a Des Moines-area hospital for further treatment.

It is unknown if Brown and Altman knew each other.

Brown is charged with: