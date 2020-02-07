Investigation underway following stabbing at Fort Dodge apartment

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man is recovering following a stabbing inside a Fort Dodge apartment Thursday morning.
Staffers at the Community Health Center called dispatch to say a victim walked into their facility with stab wounds to the neck and back. During the investigation, they say he was attacked at an apartment in the 100 block of North 10th Street.
Fort Dodge officers said the victim had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening.
Officers said this was an isolated incident.