Fort Dodge police sergeant allegedly drank over a dozen beers before hit-and-run

According to court documents, Sgt. Bryce Presswood is charged with a first-offense OWI and cited for leaving the scene of an accident and having an open container.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A sergeant with the Fort Dodge Police Department is facing a criminal charge after he allegedly drank more than a dozen cans of beer, hit a vehicle and then fled the scene.

Sgt. Bryce Presswood is charged with Operating While Intoxicated — First Offense and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and having an open container while driving.

Iowa State Patrol, one of the investigating agencies, said the crash happened Sunday evening at Vasse Avenue and US-20 when Presswood attempted to cross the highway in his pickup truck, and was subsequently hit by a passenger van.

Court documents say Presswood left the scene and went back to his home in Duncombe. However, after he was confronted by a witness, Presswood went back to the scene, which was cleared out when he arrived. Again, he returned home.

Presswood was later taken to the Webster County Law Enforcement Center by a sergeant with the sheriff's office and read his Miranda Rights. There, he showed numerous signs of being intoxicated and agreed to talk about the crash, a complaint states.

While talking with law enforcement, Presswood allegedly admitted to drinking 12 cans of Coors Light before driving, and then another two cans while driving. He also said he continued to drink while waiting for law enforcement to come to his home.