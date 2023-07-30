Man assaulted at Snell-Crawford Park, Fort Dodge police say

The victim was unresponsive and had "what appeared to be a laceration to the throat" when police arrived, according to a press release.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being assaulted at a park Sunday morning, Fort Dodge police said in a press release.

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive man laying on the ground at Snell-Crawford Park at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, police found a man with "what appeared to be a laceration to the throat", according to the release.

The man was treated on scene by medics before being transported to a local hospital. Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the assault is urged to contact Fort Dodge police. Information may also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers.