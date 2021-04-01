Fort Doge police: Man arrested in connection to Monday morning robbery

Authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Monday morning. The victim said three men with guns robbed him then fled the scene.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — One of three robbery suspects is in custody after a short pursuit ended in the suspect's vehicle crashing, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Rosburg, 29, is charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have yet to identify the other two suspects.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Webster County deputies responded to the 2000 block of South 12th Street following a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, deputies found a 28-year-old man who had been shot by an unknown firearm. The victim said two white men and one Black man carrying firearms forced their way into his home.

The victim identified one of the men as Rosburg.

The victim also said the three suspects fled the residence in a white Chevrolet HHR after he was shot. Emergency responders treated the victim for his wound at the scene before he was transferred to a local hospital for further treatment.

Minutes after authorities responded to the residence, Chief Deputy Derek Christie spotted the white Chevrolet HHR traveling westbound on 11th Avenue Southwest in Fort Dodge, according to a release.

Christie attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect continued and a short pursuit through Fort Dodge began.

Rosburg crashed on the Hawkeye Avenue Bridge near the 2nd Street Northwest intersection. Authorities brought Rosburg to the Webster County Law Enforcement Center shortly after and charged him.

The press release from the sheriff's office says authorities discovered "numerous firearms and a quantity of illegal narcotics" during the investigation.

Those with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at 515-573-1410 or the Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.