Fort Dodge Community School District cancels Thursday classes following cyber attack on internet and phones

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A cyber attack on the Fort Dodge Community School District's internet and phones caused the district to cancel classes for Thursday, according to social media posts from the district.
FDCSD tweeted that their phone lines and internet services went down around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Around 3:45 p.m Wednesday., the district tweeted that classes will be canceled for Thursday due to the continuing issues.
"Students will not be expected to participate in online learning since our staff do not have internet access in the buildings," the district wrote in a Facebook post." Also due to the cyber attack, we are not able to send messages through Infinite Campus so you will not receive an automated call regarding tomorrow's school closure."
The district is working with authorities to restore their systems.