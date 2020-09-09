Fort Dodge Community School District cancels Thursday classes following cyber attack on internet and phones

A tweet from the school says classes are canceled to keep students and staff safe as they work through the issues caused by the attack.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A cyber attack on the Fort Dodge Community School District's internet and phones caused the district to cancel classes for Thursday, according to social media posts from the district.

FDCSD tweeted that their phone lines and internet services went down around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 3:45 p.m Wednesday., the district tweeted that classes will be canceled for Thursday due to the continuing issues.

Phone lines and internet services are down at all schools. We appreciate your patience while we work to fix the issues. #FDCSD #FDSH #FDMS #FDElem — Fort Dodge Schools (@FDCSD) September 9, 2020

Today #FDCSD experienced a cyber attack impacting our phones & internet. Due to continuing issues & for safety of our students & staff we will not have school tomorrow, 9/10/20. Students will not be expected to participate in online learning. #FDSH #FDMS #FDElem pic.twitter.com/EPPDnOkOOZ — Fort Dodge Schools (@FDCSD) September 9, 2020

"Students will not be expected to participate in online learning since our staff do not have internet access in the buildings," the district wrote in a Facebook post." Also due to the cyber attack, we are not able to send messages through Infinite Campus so you will not receive an automated call regarding tomorrow's school closure."