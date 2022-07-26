1 injured in Fort Dodge shooting, police say

The 26-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 26-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Fort Dodge Police said in a press release.

Officials responded to the area of the 1000 blocks of South 20th Street in Fort Dodge at approximately 4:40 p.m after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arriving, they immediately began to render aid to the woman who was shot. The woman was eventually transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Her condition is believed to be critical at this time, FDPD said.

Fort Dodge Police Patrol and Criminal Investigation were able to locate numerous witnesses in the area upon further investigation. Officers also located several houses that were struck by gunfire and "a large amount of physical evidence at the scene."

Officials believe the incident was "targeted and isolated . . . not a random act of violence."

FDPD continues to investigate the incident.