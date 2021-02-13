One man in stable condition following Friday shooting in Fort Dodge

21-year-old male life flighted to Des Moines following Fort Dodge shooting.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — One man is in stable condition following a shooting Friday afternoon in Fort Dodge.

Fort Dodge Police Department said they responded to a call regarding possible shots fired at 2:40 p.m., near the 1100 block of 2nd Street Northwest.

Upon arrival, all parties involved had left the area, but the investigation determined multiple individuals had been involved in the altercation where one shot was fired.

At the time, it was unclear if anyone had been injured until a 21-year-old male arrived at the Unity Point - Trinity Regional Medical Center at approximately 3:15 p.m., with a gunshot wound to the midsection.

It was determined that the male was involved in the earlier altercation. The male was treated before being life flighted to Des Moines in stable condition.

The Fort Dodge Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Webster County Sheriff's Office.